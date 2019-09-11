Court Sentences Two Internet fraudsters to Three Months Jail

ustice N. E Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters, Adefemi Dare and Odeyemi Gbenga, to three months imprisonment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned the convicts on separate charges of impersonation, obtaining by tricks and internet fraud.

The convicts were arrested following intelligence report received by the Commission about their illicit activities.

While Dare was arraigned on one-count charge, Gbenga was ducked on three counts bordering on impersonation and attempt to defraud an American national.

After the charges were read to the defendants, they ‘pleaded guilty’ to the three counts.

The defence counsel informed the Court that they had applied for and obtained a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

He pleaded with the judge to consider and approve the agreement in line with provisions of Part 28, Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 (ACJA).

Justice Maha, after listening to the arguments of counsel, convicted and sentenced the defendants to three months imprisonment with an option of N300,000,00 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) fine.