IPCR Advocates Autonomy of SDG 16 in 2020 Review

ABUJA (IPCR Report)– The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has appealed for autonomy of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 during the forthcoming review in 2020.

The Director General of the Institute, Prof. Bakut T. Bakut, made this known in Abuja, while speaking at the workshop organized by the IPCR in partnership with Center for Sustainable Development and Education in Africa for the National Working Group on Peace and Security in Nigeria recently.

He said, “As the country is planning for 2020 review of the SDG 16, the Institute wishes to appeal to Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDG to treat SDG 16 as a stand-alone or cross cutting goal in the 2020 voluntary review.”

He continued that the workshop was meant to explore other peace building framework in Nigeria such as United Nation Security Council Resolution (UNSCR )2250 and how they serve as enablers to the implementation of the SDG 16 as well as other SDGs’ programme in Nigeria.

In his remark, the representative from office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Dr. Bala Inusa, said that Nigeria is working at national and Sub national levels to ensure peace and security in the country.

He informed that SDG16 are interrelated with the remaining SDGs, adding that there must be peaceful atmosphere before any other can be implemented.

The Chairman of the occasion, Peace and Development Advisor, UN System in Nigeria, Takwa Zebulon Suifor, said the objective of the workshop was for the National Working Group to brainstorm on the need to allow SDG 16 to stand on its own during the forthcoming review in 2020.

The National Working Group are the key stakeholder in maintaining peace and security in the country.

Musa Mato

Head of Media