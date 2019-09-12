Gov Sani Bello Congratulates Buhari on Tribunal Victory

News
September 12, 2019
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal held in Abuja on September 11, 2019.

In a statement signed and issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the Governor noted that the favourable verdict of the Tribunal has renewed the hope and affirm the mandate of Nigerians who massively voted for a leader with the genuine desire to transform the country.

Governor Sani Bello said the ruling of the Tribunal is a victory for democracy and an indication of the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

The Governor noted that, with the judgement, the President will now concentrate on his developmental strides and service delivery to Nigerians.

“We congratulate you our dear president and lead. This victory gladdens our hearts. We pray God to grant you Mora wisdom to pilot the affairs of our dear country as you take the people to the next level”.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support the present administration for growth and development of the country.

