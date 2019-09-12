JUST IN:VP Osinbajo To Inaugurate MSMEs Clinic, Tradermoni In Kebbi

VON: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State to launch the edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs Clinic.

Professor Osinbajo’s plane touched down at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi at exactly 11: 35am local time.

He was received by Governor Abubakar Bagudu and other government officials.

Professor Osinbajo proceeded from the airport to the venue of the event at the Convocation Arena, Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, with stops at various places to acknowledge the greetings of pupils who lined up to welcome him.

The vice president will also pay a courtesy call on the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Mohammedu Ilyasu Bashir before leaving for Abuja later on Thursday.

Mercy Chukwudiebere