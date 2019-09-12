NCH: Perm. Sec. Health Charges Health Sector Stakeholders On Implementable Recommendations

The Permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr . Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi, has called on participants at the on-going 62nd National Council on Health(NCH), theme: CONSOLIDATING THE JOURNEY TOWARDS ACHIEVING UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE, to make the best use of their time at the meeting by coming up with implementable recommendations in order to move the Health sector to its desired height.

Declaring the Technical Session of the Council open in Asaba, Delta State, the Permanent Secretary said that NCH, is a very crucial meeting held every year to consider all Public Health concerns, expectations and issues that affect health outcomes.

In his speech, Mr. Abdullahi, who is also the Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Council, said, ‘As we all know the theme of the 62nd NCH is ‘Consolidating the journey towards achieving Universal Health Coverage’’ We are here to deliberate on the technical presentations and memoranda presented by delegates and advised the National Council on Health.

He therefore advised participants to see the platform as a veritable tool that could be used in transforming the healthcare delivery system of the country.

Setting the administrative rules and the procedure on conduct of the Technical Committee meeting, the Permanent Secretary informed that a summary of the proceedings would be posted on the Federal Ministry of Health’s website and circulated to members, accordingly.

In his welcome address, the Honorable Commissioner of Health, Delta State, Dr. Ononye Mordi, pledged to make the meeting an epic occasion considering the extensive time, energy and resources devoted to its planning by the Federal Ministry of Health, partners, members of the Local Organizing Committee and other Stakeholders in the health sector.

Dr. Mordi stated that Delta State had taken great steps to improve upon the institutional capacity of the health facilities to deliver quality healthcare services through massive renovation and remodeling of facilities, installation of modern equipment and equitable placement of human resource for health.In his optimism he hoped that with the theme of this year’s NCH, efforts would be on top gear at articulating ways to effectively implement the National Strategic Health Development Plan 11, sustainable health financing risk protection for health.

The Commissioner also hoped that the resolutions of the 62nd NCH would further promote the tenets of the National Strategic Health Development Plan.

Enefaa Bob-Manuel

Head Press and Public Relations

9th September, 2019