Niger Gov’t Commands Repairs of Minna-Suleja Road

News
September 12, 2019
Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the state ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development to carry out emergency repairs of all the three bad portions along suleja -minna.

He gave the directive following the 2 weeks persistent gridlock experienced along the route as well as minna- Bida road.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued by the Chief Press Secretary,Mrs Mary Noel-Berje.

The statement urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene in makera road to ease traffic on suleja Minna road.

According to the statement,the road will be closed for a while to enable the state government carry out maintenance work on the road.

It stressed the need for the federal government to regulate weight on roads across the state to reduce untold hardship faced by Nigerians on daily basis especially Niger State.

