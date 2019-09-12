Senate president congratulates Buhari, APC over victory

0
News
September 12, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
Senate President Ahmed Lawan

By Kingsley Okoye

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the president’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in its entirety.

Lawan in a statement on Wednesday by his Spokesperson, Ola Awoniyi said that the judgment had put a judicial seal on the mandate freely given to the president by Nigerians in the Feb.23 presidential election.

Lawan urged the president to accept the affirmation of his election as a reminder of the confidence of Nigerians in his capacity to continue to lead the country to greatness.

The senate president said Nigerian people had great expectations from the “Next Level Agenda” of the president and further pledged full cooperation of the National Assembly in the pursuit of the best interest of the Nigerian people.

Lawan also commended the petitioners for using the judicial window prescribed by the constitution in seeking redress for their grievances and urged them to join hands with the government and the Nigerian people in the important task of nation-building. NAN

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.