Bagudu, Says his Administration Will Sustain The Promotion of Good Healthcare Services…..

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari says, the Governor affirmed this when members of the Roche Products Nigeria visited him at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi this Friday.

Senator Atiku Bagudu added that his administration has entered into collaboration with the European Union and UNICEF to provide at least one primary Healthcare Centre to each of the Two Hundred and Twenty Five Wards in the state to enable people have access to health care services.

The Governor who listened to complaint of accessibility pledged to endorse the agreement entered into in line with best global practice, saying the government was willing to partner with any International Health Organizations on health matters.

He said the government would make provision in the 2020 budget to take-care of cancer and other health related issues not only to cure the diseases, but also to create awareness among the people on the dangers of cancer and early identification of the scourge popularly known as Ciwon-Daji.

He acknowledged the contribution of Medicaid Foundation to healthcare which has been engaged in awareness and public enlightenment to sensitize people on what CANCER was all about, under the leadership of his wife Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu.

He said the government would set-up cancer steering committee in the state, to be headed by his wife a medical doctor, and founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation with Eminent Experts as members.

The Governor advised the Roche Products Nigeria to come out with training programme on scientific conference and laboratory by bringing knowledgeable personalities to conduct such intellectual training for Doctors, Nurses and other health personnel.

Earlier, the wife of the Governor and founder Medicaid Cancer Foundation Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu told him that, they were at the Government House, together with internationally recognized health experts for the signing of tripartite agreement with Kebbi State government, Medicaid foundation and Roche Products Nigeria for proper training of health officials to enhancing public enlightenment to people and proper awareness to women with cancer cases.

Dr. Zainab was happy about the support and commitment of the state government to the provision of Healthcare delivery to the people and thanked the Governor for his various health intervention programmes in the State.

She explained that, her foundation has been partnering with Roche Products Nigeria, which she described as one of the health related agencies, with the knowledge and technical know-how in diagnosis and detection of the disease at early stage.

The representative of Roche Products Nigeria Dr. Oladipo Hameed said the organization was internationally recoganized in most advanced countries in the world including UK, US and Germany and has been in collaboration with Medicaid Cancer Foundation. He affirmed commitment to enter-into agreement with Kebbi State and Medicaid on reducing the dangers of cancer.

Dr. Oladipo Hameed requested the State Government to ensure funds were made available for the treatment of Cancer in the State and fast track the endorsement of MoU agreement to enable the company further mobilize to the state.

He said they were prepared to expand the cure for cancer, especially breast cancer up to 100 patients as soon as they commence operation and urged the State Government to ensure the inauguration of the state committee immediately, to begin work.

He acknowledged the efforts of the government in the implementation of various health matters including outreach programmes.

In her remarks, the former Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre B/Kebbi Dr. Ramatu Yahaya Hassan commended Kebbi State for its endorsement of the tripartite arrangement, which she believed would be of immense benefit to the State.

Dr. Ramatu Yahaya Hassan said in the last three years she has been engaged in the development of National Cancer Plan and commended Governor Atiku Bagudu for his zeal and commitment to the eradication of the disease.