Eschew Cybercrimes, Magu Charges Youths

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has again called on Nigerian youths to shun cybercrime and every acts of criminality.

Magu stated this on Thursday September 12, 2019 while speaking at a programme organised by New Nigeria Youth Initiative, a non-governmental organisations, at Godhead International Christian Centre, Benin City.

The EFCC boss who was represented by Williams Oseghale, head, Public Affairs Department, Benin Zonal Office, admonished the youths to channel their energy and talent into noble and profitable ventures.

He posited that as future leaders of Nigeria, youths should imbibe the right values of discipline, diligence, hard-work and integrity.

According to the EFCC boss, youths have critical role to play in the fight against corruption by living right. “Say No to peer pressure. Live your life to fulfill the purpose for which God created you.”

He commended the initiator of the programme, Apostle Deborah Eunice Gordon-Osagiede for giving the Commission a platform to sensitize and enlighten the youths on the ills of corruption.

Gordon-Osagiede in her remark said the vision of the programme is to seek a new Nigeria free from corruption and where peace and progress reign.

