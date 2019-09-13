VP To Represent Buhari At Mugabe’s Burial

0
September 13, 2019
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the State Funeral for former President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, tomorrow.

Prof. Osinbajo would be joining other African leaders and Heads of State expected at the occasion scheduled for the country’s National Stadium in Harare.

Heads of State expected to attend the funeral include President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

Mugabe, who was Zimbabwean Prime Minister and later President for 37 years altogether, up until 2017, died last week at the age of 95 in a Singaporean Hospital.

The Vice President, who would be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, leaves for Harare this afternoon and is expected back in Nigeria later on Saturday.

Laolu Akande
Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the President
Office of the Vice President
13th September, 2019.

