Enyeama Plans Return to Super Eagles after 4 Years

Vincent Enyeama, the former Nigeria goalkeeper and captain who resigned from the National team after his clash with former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, in 2015, has hinted of a possible return to the National team.

The 37-year-old had an interview with Brila FM on Friday Sept. 13 where he stated that should the country call for his services, he would oblige them.

“I cannot say no to Nigeria, that’s the truth. If Nigeria tells me today ‘Vincent, we have goalkeeping problem; we need you’, I will be there. I can’t say no” he said

The former Lille goalkeeper also said that since his retirement, no one from the NFF has reached out to ask him to overturn his decision and return to the Eagles.

“Since I left Nigerian football in 2015, no one has contacted me.” he said

Enyeama has been without a club since August 2018 when his contract with French side Lille was terminated by mutual consent but had a failed trial with another Ligue 1 outfit, Dijon, two months ago. NAN