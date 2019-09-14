I Never Said FG Budgeted N100 Billion for Livestock Programme- Gov Lalong

Plateau State Governor Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has refuted

media reports quoting him to have said that the Federal Government through the National

Economic Council Chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approved the sum of

100 billion naira for the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

Governor Lalong in a Statement by his Director of Press and

Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham describes the assertion purportedly made

in an interview he granted recently as a total misrepresentation of facts in

the said interview wherein he explained how Plateau is handling the issue of

livestock management.

The Governor said “for the avoidance of doubt, I never

mentioned or in any way inferred during my interview that the Federal

Government or the National Economic Council Chaired by Vice President Yemi

Osinbajo approved the sum of 100 billion naira for the National Livestock

Transformation Plan (NLTP) or any ranching programme”.

In setting the record straight, Governor Simon Lalong

clarified that “what I clearly stated in the said interview was that the document

about livestock was initiated during the administration of President Goodluck

Jonathan for which they budgeted N100 billion naira. At no time did I associate

the Buhari Administration with the approval or management of such funds”.

Governor Lalong who is also the Chairman of the Northern

Governors Forum also clarified a similar misrepresentation of facts arising from

the emergency meeting of the Forum held in Kaduna on 12th September

2019 where the governors were briefed about the National Livestock

Transformation Plan (NLTP) and subsequently adopted it because it lays out

clear path for modernizing pastoral activities as well as provides a mechanism

for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation among farmers and herders in the

region.

He therefore advised the media to be circumspect and report

issues factually to avoid quoting sources out of context.

Dr. Makut Simon Macham

ANIPR

Director Press and

Public Affairs to the

Governor of Plateau

State

14th

September 2019.