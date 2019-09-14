I Never Said FG Budgeted N100 Billion for Livestock Programme- Gov Lalong

Plateau State Governor Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has refuted
media reports quoting him to have said that the Federal Government through the National
Economic Council Chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approved the sum of
100 billion naira for the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).
Governor Lalong in a Statement by his Director of Press and
Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham describes the assertion purportedly made
in an interview he granted recently as a total misrepresentation of facts in
the said interview wherein he explained how Plateau is handling the issue of
livestock management.
The Governor said “for the avoidance of doubt, I never
mentioned or in any way inferred during my interview that the Federal
Government or the National Economic Council Chaired by Vice President Yemi
Osinbajo approved the sum of 100 billion naira for the National Livestock
Transformation Plan (NLTP) or any ranching programme”.
In setting the record straight, Governor Simon Lalong
clarified that “what I clearly stated in the said interview was that the document
about livestock was initiated during the administration of President Goodluck
Jonathan for which they budgeted N100 billion naira. At no time did I associate
the Buhari Administration with the approval or management of such funds”.
Governor Lalong who is also the Chairman of the Northern
Governors Forum also clarified a similar misrepresentation of facts arising from
the emergency meeting of the Forum held in Kaduna on 12th September
2019 where the governors were briefed about the National Livestock
Transformation Plan (NLTP) and subsequently adopted it because it lays out
clear path for modernizing pastoral activities as well as provides a mechanism
for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation among farmers and herders in the
region.
He therefore advised the media to be circumspect and report
issues factually to avoid quoting sources out of context.
Dr. Makut Simon Macham
ANIPR
Director Press and
Public Affairs to the
Governor of Plateau
State
14th
September 2019.
