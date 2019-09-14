Nigeria Police Adopts Fresh Measures to Check Rising Insecurity In Niger



The Nigeria police force has adopted new measures to check insecurity especially armed banditry in Nigeria and Niger State in particular.

The Inspector General of Police,Mr Mohammed Adamu stated this when he received Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in Abuja.

The IGP who said Armed banditry and kidnapping are issues peculiar to states across the country pointed out that the police force would not relent in its effects aimed at tackling security challenges bedeviling the nation.

“They are not challenges that are not surmountable. The Governor is here to give us his Concern and better ways towards addressing the menace.”

“One of the ways we are re-strategizing is engaging the people within the communities and to send some specialized trained police officers to urgument the efforts of police officers on ground.”

He appreciated the state government for it’s continuous support to security operatives in order to ensure safety of lives and property in the state.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said government would not relent in its efforts towards providing security of lives and property of the citizens .

” Niger State is relatively calm we are only having challenges with three local government areas .

Our security agencies have been overstretched because the state is large and you need a large number of officers to effectively police the state. But my meeting with the IGP gives me confidence that the issue will be addressed .”

Governor Sani Bello maintained that government woud do its best to ensure that the people go about their l daily activities and businesses without fear of being attacked.

“We also noticed that there is fear but with the actions taken by the IGP, within the next few days the victims of the armed banditry attacks would be able to return to their homes.”

He appreciated the police for its support towards the protection of lives and property.

Mrs Mary Noel Berje

Chief press secretary