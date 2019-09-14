Qatar Charity Organisation to Build Mosques, Drill Boreholes in Yobe

Qatar Charity Organisation, a non-profit based in Doha, Qatar will build a Mosque in each of the 17 local government areas of Yobe State and provide one motorized borehole and hand pump in each of the 17 locations.

The Executive Director of the Organization, Mr Hamdi Elsayed revealed this during a meeting he had with H.E Gov. Buni at the Yobe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja today.

Mr. Elsayed said the mosques, boreholes and hand pumps would all be provided pro bono as an act of charity to the people of the state.

Mr. Elsayed said that his organization has provided such services in eight states across the country, including Bauchi, Taraba, Cross River, Sokoto, Borno and Niger States.

He also revealed that, going forward, the organization might consider building a centre with clinic, school and related services in the state, as it is currently doing in Niger State.

H.E Gov. Buni, who thanked the Qatar Charity Organisation for the charitable act, said land would be provided in all the local government areas of the state for citing the mosques and the boreholes.

