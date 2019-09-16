Buhari Salutes Etsu Nupe on 16th Anniversary on Throne, 67th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with government and people of Niger State, and all sons and daughters of Nupe Kingdom as the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, marks 16 years on the throne, and celebrates 67th birthday.

The President rejoices with all family members of the royal house, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, whose legacy of hard work, discipline and honesty in public service continues to resonate.

President Buhari extols the nobility, maturity and visionary leadership of the Etsu Nupe as he sits on the throne of his fathers, upholding the historically strong culture and arts of the people and maintaining peace and good neighbourliness with other traditional stools and cultures.

As Chairman of the State Traditional Council, the President affirms that the culture of acceptance that pervades the state and the versatility in promoting communal living, entrepreneurship, agriculture and education deserves commendation.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant Etsu Nupe longer life, more peaceful years on the throne and wisdom to keep guiding his people in the right direction.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 15, 2019