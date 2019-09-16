FG Committed to Providing Health Care Delivery for all: Especially Mothers & Children… Mamora

The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora has stated that, providing Health Care Delivery to all Nigerians especially Women and children remains a collective responsibility in Government’s quest to reduce maternal and infant mortality rate.

He stated this within the backdrop of the on-going 62nd National Council on Health (NCH) at the Event Centre, Asaba, Delta State, with the theme: Consolidating the Journey towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Mamora said, “the NCH provides the veritable platform for stakeholders in the Health sector to be on the same page in the journey towards attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all.” He said, “Government’s determination to attain UHC in the shortest possible time can only be feasible when we have adequate and functional Primary Health Care (PHC) Centres.”

The Minister of State called for a consolidation of efforts to fast-track the attainment of this laudable objective. He urged all in the sector to in-put their best towards effective implementation of policies and programmes in alignment with the thrusts and priorities of the National Health Policies and Plan.

In a related development, the Honorable Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire in his keynote address during the event said, “Despite global decline in the Maternal Mortality in the MDG era, MMR in Nigeria remains among the highest in the world with over 40,000 deaths yearly. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets for maternal mortality by 2030 is for Nigeria to reduce maternal deaths by over 90%.” To this end, he said, “the Ministry of Health aims to reduce maternal mortality from 576/100,000 in 2013 to 288/100,000 in 2022.”

The 62nd NCH drew delegates from the thirty states of the Federation and the FCT alongside key stakeholders of the health sector as well as development partners amongst others.

Eunice Akro

Assistant Director (Press and Public Relations)