President Buhari Constitutes Economic Advisory Council

September 16, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) made up of the following:

1. Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman

2. Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman

3. Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member

4. Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member

5. Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member

6. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member

7. Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member

8. Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy)

This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.

