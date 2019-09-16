President Buhari Names Economic Advisory Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) made up of the following:

Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy)

This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.

Femi Adesina