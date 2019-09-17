At 67, Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello Salutes Etsu Nupe

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has felicitated with the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar on his 67th birthday and the attainment of 16 years on the throne.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, Governor Sani Bello described the Etsu’s reign as a blessing to the entire Nupe kingdom having engendered peaceful coexistence, growth and development in the area.

The Governor eulogised the Etsu Nupe describing him as an exemplary and philanthropic leader who has brought to bare his vast, years of experience in the public service in the management and leadership of his subjects.

Governor Sani Bello, while felicitating with the Etsu Nupe, also urged him not to relent but continue to work for the sociocultural and economic prosperity as well as peaceful coexistence of the people within his domain and beyond.

He described the Etsu’s 16 years reign on the throne as momentous adding that his efforts in education, particularly on the girl-child, uniting his people and the promotion of rich cultural heritage are legendary.

While acknowledging the existing cordial relationship and collaborative efforts between the government and the traditional institution in the state, Governor Sani Bello urged him to reawaken and reposition the traditional Institution in the renewed efforts to curb growing insecurity in the state.

“I urge you to continue to uphold the sanctity of the Traditional institution and to join hands with the state government in our fight against armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal tendencies in our communities”.

The Governor prayed Allah to give the Etsu Nupe sound health, bless his new age and grant him long successful reign with peace, unity and development.

Mrs Mary Noel Berje