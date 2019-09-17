Gov. Bagudu Pledges to Fight Cancer in 2020

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has pledged to make provision in the 2020 budget to tackle cancer and increase awareness on preventive measures against the scourge in the state.

Bagudu affirmed this when members of the Roche Products Nigeria visited him in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

“My administration will make provision in the 2020 budget to take-care of cancer and other health-related issues.

“The aim is not only to cure the diseases, but also to create awareness among the people on the dangers of cancer and early identification of the scourge,” he said.

Bagudu acknowledged the contribution of Medicaid Foundation to healthcare, adding that the foundation had been engaging in awareness and public enlightenment on danger of cancer and its prevention.

“The government will set-up cancer steering committee in the state, to be headed by Dr Zainab Bagudu, the founder of the Medicaid cancer foundation, along with eminent experts as members.

“My administration will sustain the promotion of good healthcare services, accessible and affordable to the people of the state as we have entered into collaboration with the European Union and UNICEF,’’

He said the agreement with the foreign bodies aimed at providing at least one Primary Healthcare Centre in each of the 225 wards in the state to enable people have access to healthcare services.

The governor also advised the guests to come out with training programme on scientific conference and laboratory by bringing knowledgeable personalities to conduct intellectual training for doctors, nurses and other health personnel.

Earlier, the wife of the governor and founder Medicaid cancer foundation, Dr Zainab Bagudu, said the visit aimed at signing a tripartite agreement with the state government and the foundations.

“This is also aimed at training of health officials in order to enhance public enlightenment to people and proper awareness to women with cancer cases.

“I am happy about the support and commitment of the state government to the provision of healthcare delivery to the people.

“We thank you for your various health intervention programmes in the state,” she said.

The representative of Roche Products Nigeria, Dr Oladipo Hameed, said the organisation was internationally recognised in most advanced countries in the world including UK, U.S and Germany.

“We request the state government to ensure fund is made available for the treatment of cancer in the state and fast track the endorsement of the MoU to enable the company further mobilise to the state.

“We are fully prepared to expand the cure for cancer, especially breast cancer to up to 100 patients as soon as we commence operation,” he said.

Hameed urged the government to ensure the inauguration of the state committee immediately to begin the work. (NAN)