International Day of Democracy:NHRC Seeks More Participation of Women in Politics

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for more

inclusive political participation in Nigeria saying that denying women

and the disadvantaged group the opportunity to fully participate in

politics will continue to impact negatively in the nation’s democracy.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu Esq who made this

call in Abuja Monday at the 2019 UN International Day of Democracy

Conference organized by Initiative for Citizens’ Rights,



Accountability & Development (ICRAD) in collaboration with NHRC

observed that sustainable electoral reform and voter education

targeted at supporting women and the disadvantaged group into elective

positions of governance, will go a long way to add value to

governance.



Ojukwu said women and the disadvantaged group are very critical in the

nation’s democratic journey but regretted that factors like electoral

violence, vote buying, inducement and other electoral malpractices

have combined to pose serious challenges to the political aspirations

of this vulnerable group.



According to the Executive Secretary, Citizens’ participation in

democracy is a fundamental human right and a critical aspect of

democratic and electoral process which is well entrenched under

International and Regional Human Rights Law.



“Article 21 (1-3) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,

Article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights

and Article 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights all

recognize the right of everyone to participate in the government of

his or her country either directly or through a freely chosen

representative”, Ojukwu stated.



He also identified intra-party strife, lack of political ideology,

poverty, insecurity, illiteracy/lack of civil education, weak

institutions, opposition intolerance and electoral malpractices such

as ballot box snatching, disruption of elections in key opposition

strongholds, resort to violence, killings of opposition members,

kidnapping of electoral officers and manipulation of electoral results

etc as the challenges facing the nation’s democracy.



In his welcome address, the Executive Director ICRAD, Hassan Luqman

Esq said that the theme of this year’s commemoration, “The

relationship between Participatory Democracy and Credible Elections

towards ensuring Sustainable National Development” is apt given the

increasing need to improve on the nation’s democratic process.

According to the Executive Director, it is a challenge that many

Nigerians are periodic participants in the democratic processes of the

nation and these categories of persons wait for the electioneering

period, take part in the campaign and cast their votes.



He noted that there is need for the electorates to follow up the

mandates given to their elected representatives and care about what

the ruling party does with its manifesto so as to achieve good

governance.



In his remarks, Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and

Development Studies, University of Abuja, Associate Prof. Mutiullah

Olasupo said that election stakeholders like the conventional and

social media, government; election management body, political parties,

candidates and the electorates have critical roles to play to ensure a

smooth and credible election.



In his topics, “The Critical Role of Stakeholders in Building

Confidence in Nigerian Electoral Process, the Academic expert opined

that if the electoral body and the civil society are empowered to the

extent that they are encouraged carry out their respective duties

within the confines of the law, the system will become more sanitized

with improvement in electoral outcomes.



In his statement, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing

Council, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta

state, Prof. Shehu Abdullahi Zuru said that it is unfortunate that

Nigeria has been variously described by some international citizens as

well as representatives of leading democracies in the world in

despicable manner, for instance, he quoted the former President of

South Africa, Nelson Mandela as describing Nigeria as, “the sick man

of Africa”.



He advised that democracy is not about form but rather about trust,

about integrity, about responsibility and character while insisting

that “the country must conquer poverty before it could build

architecture of participatory democracy anchored on service and

integrity that will have cascading impact on every facet of our

national life”.

