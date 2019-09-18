Fashola Bags NADIM’s Remarkable Leadership Award

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatune Raji Fashola SAN has received the Nigeria Africa Development Indicators Monitoring (NADIM) Foundation, 2018 Remarkable Leadership Award, in recognition of his outstanding performance and achievements when he was the Executive Governor of Lagos State, as the second overall best State’s Development Award, using the 2009-2013 National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS)

According to the NDHS, during the years under review, Lagos State was adjudged the 1st Best State in Households, with Access to Electricity, second Best State in Birth Delivered by Doctor, and 3rd Best State Under-5 Children with Birth Certificates in Nigeria, 2009-2013.

Receiving the Award on behalf of Mr. Fashola, the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Eng. Abubakar Aliyu stated that, as the yardsticks for the award on Fashola were quite impeccable facts, which no one could fault or dispute with. ‘The indicators you have used are necessary for human existence which has come at the right time when we are at the next level as a government’’ he said.

Engr. Aliyu described Mr Fashola as a patriotic Nigerian who had assiduously contributed not only to the development of Lagos State alone but also to Nigeria in general. Aliyu added that he had learnt a lot from Mr Fashola in the short period of working with him as the Minister of State for Works and Housing. According to him ‘’ We are all living witnesses of what he had done in Lagos State, and what he is doing currently as i have learnt from him how through a good leadership, people can change towards the positive direction”

Earlier, the founder of NADIM Foundation Professor Taofeek Ibrahim disclosed that NADIM was a Non-Governmental Organisation with a focus on research and advocacy to motivate accountability, responsible leadership and good governance. Professor Ibrahim added that the award his Organisation conferred on Fashola was not based on mere sentiment but was because of his contributions to the rapid development of Lagos State, Nigeria and other African countries.

Prof Ibrahim noted that his organisation came about the conclusion by analysing the result of the 2013 National Demographic Health Survey, a five-yearly Survey, which has been globally acclaimed a comprehensive, and objective.

Boade Akinola (Mrs)

Director (Press and Public Relations)