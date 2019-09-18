I Will Pursue Industrialisation of Plateau State- Gov Lalong





Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong says with the return of peace on the Plateau, the next agenda of his administration is to industrialize the state and create employment opportunities for all citizens particularly youths.

Realizing the importance of power supply to the fulfilment of this agenda, the Governor Lalong on Tuesday 17th September 2019 visited the headquarters of the Transmission Company of Nigeria in Abuja to meet with the Managing Director/CEO Usman Gur Muhammad.

Governor Lalong said “with the state now enjoying the ambience of peace, we are determined to create jobs and make our people productive which will also help us return the state to its pride of place as the home of peace and tourism as well as a productive environment”

He assured the Managing Director of TCN that the State Government will do everything possible to remove all obstacles standing in the way of the TCN and Discos in providing available and affordable power to the people of the State.

He said “whenever I see anything that will benefit the people of the state, I will always follow up personally and ensure that the details are settled. That is why I decided to come her today to follow up on the issues that had earlier been raised about some encumbrances that were stalling your work in the state”.

TCN Managing Director Usman Gur Muhammad welcomed the governor’s visit describing it as a morale booster that will enable the company to accelerate its intervention in Plateau state.

He said the Makeri –Pankshin line will be completed while the line from Lantang – Wase will be reinvigorated.

Engr. Usman also appealed to the Governor to use his office as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum to push forward the quest for recapitalization of distribution companies in order to make sure they perform effectively.

Dr. Macham Makut Simon ANIPR

Director of Press and Public Affairs.





