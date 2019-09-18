Port-Harcourt Hotel Killings: National Human Rights Commission Condemns Murder of Women

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned in strong terms the recent killings of young ladies in hotels in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and other parts of the country calling on the Rivers State Police Command to intensify efforts to stem the tide and apprehend all those involved in the dastardly act.

In statement in Abuja Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu Esq. noted that recent complaints of several attacks on women in hotels alleged to be prostitutes received by the Commission is worrisome.

He stated that extermination of right to life is the mother of all human rights violations and cannot be tolerated by any decent society. Ojukwu lamented that at this stage of our development, some people still take laws into their hands by targeting women they term as prostitutes and killing them at will.

The visibly angry Ojukwu stated that human life is sacred and the conditions under which human life can be taken are clearly stated under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other International Human Rights Instruments which Nigeria is a party. All these instruments prohibit the violation of right to life and other forms of extra-judicial killings.

Ojukwu commended the efforts of the Nigerian Police so far in apprehending some of the violators saying that the Commission is worried over these unfortunate incidents and is requesting every member of the public who has information to bring this to the attention of the Police or the Commission in order to put an end to these incidents and forestall future occurrences.

He stated that the Commission will monitor all alleged cases of violation of the right to life and will work with the Police to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

Lambert Oparah

Director Corporate Affairs & External Linkages, NHRC.