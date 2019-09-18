Re-Appointment Of Special Assistants To The Honorable Minister Of Information And Culture

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Segun Adeyemi and Mr. Williams Adeleye as his Special Assistants (Media) attached to the Office of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture.

Their appointment letters, which were signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said the appointment took effect from 6th September, 2019.

Mr. Adeyemi and Mr. Williams served in the same capacity between November 2015 and May 2019.

Joe Mutah

Chief Press Secretary

Federal Ministry of Information & Culture