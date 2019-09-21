Injured Insurgents are Escaping to These Towns, Don’t Give Them Shelter – NA

Following military’s unrelenting onslaught on the BHT/ISWAP hideouts, along the Lake Chad region and Northern Borno, credible information reaching the Headquarters of Theatre Command OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) indicates that some of the surviving criminals are seeking refuge in the homes of some unscrupulous individuals in some parts of Borno and Yobe States.

These fugitives have been escaping and taking refuge in the residence of some persons in Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns all in Borno State. Others, have also ran to Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State, among others.

While we are making concerted efforts to trace and fish out the fleeing criminals, it is important to inform and warn all those harbouring the fleeing fugitives to report or hand them to the troops of OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE immediately. Failure to do that would attract severe consequences.

The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE wish to enjoin all well meaning Nigerians, especially those residing in aforementioned areas, to report any suspicious and strange faces in their communities.

The public is please encouraged to report such suspicious persons through our ireport platform on www.army.mil.ng or our toll free short code 193 (using any network), or any OF the following special phone numbers dedicated for reporting BHT/ISWAP activities: +2347017222225,

+2348077444303, +2348099900131 and

+2349060005290. Please report these criminals before they kill you.

ADO ISA