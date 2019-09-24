26th Anniversary: Sani Bello Congratulates Emir of Suleja





Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has felicitated with the Emir of Zazzau Suleja, Malam Awal Ibrahim on the 26th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the Governor eulogised the Emir describing him as a peace loving person who propagated and personifies peaceful coexistence.

“I join all Nigerlites to congratulate you on your 26th anniversary. We salute your courage and outstanding initiatives that have brought unity, peace and tolerance in your domain”.

Governor Sani Bello noted that, since his ascension to the throne, Malam Awal Ibrahim has led his domain successfully as he contributes to the political and socioeconomic development of the emirate.

The Governor stated that the Emir’s style of leadership has, indeed, attracted many people from all over the country to his emirate thereby making Suleja and some other towns in his domain a thriving center of commerce.

Governor Sani Bello also praised the Emir for his fatherly role adding that the wise counsel and time-to-time advice of the Royal Father has remained a source of inspiration to the state government in administering good governance to the people.

He charged the Emir to continue to use his administrative dexterity and an insatiable appetite for peace to assist the state government with suggestions that will help in tackling the growing insecurity bedeviling the state.

While appreciating the Almighty Allah for making his reign a success, Governor Sani Bello also prayed God to grant the Royal Father the wisdom, sound health and long reign on the throne.