EFCC Vows to Strengthen Respect for Fundamental Human Rights, Collaborates With NHRC

Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has restated the commitment of the Commission to ensuring that the fundamental rights of suspects in its detention facilities are respected.

He made this known through Mailafia Yakubu, Zonal Head of the Commission in Kaduna, during a courtesy call from the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, to the Kaduna Zonal Office.

The Chairman said, “It is one of the cardinal rules in the Commission to ensure that all accused persons in custody are given adequate care at all times, in terms of feeding, medical care and other needs.”

Magu said that corruption is one big reason that there is decay in infrastructure as well as the prevalent criminal activities in the country.

Responding, Gwar E. Terngu, the Kaduna State Coordinator of Human Rights Commission said the visit was aimed at sustaining all collaborative avenues with the EFCC in order to harmoniously ensure that Nigerians fundamental human rights are always respected. This, he further emphasized, “is key to revamping our country”.

Terngu also commended the EFCC for always giving hope to the hopeless through its mandate of fighting corruption.

EFCC