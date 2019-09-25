Buhari Appoints New Medical Director (MD) for Federal Medical Center, Gusau

His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Bello A. Muhammad as the new Medical Director (MD) of the Federal Medical Center, Gusau, Zamfara State. The appointment is for an initial period of four (4) years with effect from 29th September, 2019.

While congratulating the new MD, the President urged him to consolidate and improve upon his predecessor’s achievement to justify the confidence reposed on him by the Federal Government. He said, “It is expected that you work collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the hospital continues to deliver quality health care services to our people”

In his charge, the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said that the current administration had moved from ’Change’ to ‘Next level’ as such, Dr. Muhammad should ensure that he moves the Medical center to the next level.

He reiterated that what was lacking in hospitals was not equipment but hygiene, “the unsanitary conditions drive people away”, thus, he said, the hospital and its environs must be kept clean. He enjoined him to treat patients like customers so that the health sector would get the respect it deserves. He also encouraged that there should be steady flow of water and electricity supply.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi, advised the new Medical director that quality health care is key, and that there is a need for him to be proactive and to ensure that he carries every staff along.

Enefaa Bob-Manuel

HEAD (Press and Public Relations)