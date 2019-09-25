Senate resumes plenary

The Senate today resumed plenary after their annual long break. In his welcome speech, Senate President Ahmad Lawan stated that he was pleased to welcome back his colleagues after a well-deserved recess. Adding that the recess was another opportunity for them to interact and engage with their various constituents and it also helped them to individually and collectively reflect on the tasks at hand.

He further stated that, “This resumption is surely a new beginning in our service to fatherland. I can confidently say that we have made a good start with the appropriate constitution of committees and the expeditious screening of ministerial nominees”.

Two bills on first reading were presented today namely; Nigeria Transportation Accident Investigation Bureau and Criminal Code Act (amendment) Bill. In addition two motions were also moved; Urgent need to revive the Palm Oil Industry in Nigeria and The Deteriorating status of the Police College located at Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State and its implication to rising insecurity in the state and Nation.

Also today, the Senate President announced the membership of the various committees with Senator Danladi Abdulahi Sankara chairing the Information Committee while Senator Rochas Okorocha is Chairing the committee on Culture and Tourism.



The Senate adjourned plenary till Wednesday, September 25, 2019.





Lawal Oluwatosin

Head Press unit

Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (SSAP)