Proper Integration Of Host Communities Panacea To Hostility In Solid Minerals Exploration – Adegbite

ABUJA(Min of Mines and Steel Dev Report) –The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, has revealed that government would continue to provide enabling environment for serious-minded investors in the Minerals and Metals Sectors.

He made this assertion while receiving the Management Team of African Natural Resources and Mines Limited, led by its Group Managing Director, Alok Gupta, who paid a courtesy visit to him in his office, on Tuesday, 24th September, 2019 in Abuja.

While speaking, the Minister identified consideration and proper integration of host communities in the overall exploration plan by licensed Solid Minerals Companies as remedy to incessant bickering and fracas between host Communities and Mining Companies.

Adegbite applauded the Management of the Company for not losing faith in the nation’s Mining Sector since 1971 it started its operations, saying that the Ministry will partner with such investors as government strives towards achieving economic diversification.

He further said that, employment of indigenes of host communities, as well as carrying out some social responsibilities by the companies, would go a long way in reducing agitations that are prevalent in communities hosting the Mining Sites.

The Minister of State of the Ministry, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, in his welcome remarks, appreciated the company for investing in Nigeria. He reminded the company that the Ministry as a revenue generating organ of the government is keen at ensuring that the right royalties accrued to government are remitted.

The Team Leader and Group Managing Director, Mr. Alok Gupta, who spoke earlier, informed the Ministers that his Company has an investment worth over $600million in Nigeria and that the company has eighteen Manufacturing Industries across Nigeria and has so far employed over 8,300 Nigerians

Gupta disclosed that the Company has invested in Steel and Iron Rods, Chemical and Power Generation among others.

In furtherance of the commitment of promoting Steel Manufacturing in Nigeria, Mr. Gupta revealed that the Company hopes to site an Iron Ore Mining Plant in Kaduna State, which would be capable of processing over 5.4 million tons of Iron Ore when fully operational.

