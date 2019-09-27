Buhari Greets Segun Awolowo at 56

September 27, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitations to Segun Awolowo, Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), on his 56th birthday, congratulating him for consistently serving the nation for many years, including working with four presidents.

The President joins family members, friends and professional colleagues of the lawyer and scion of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s family in celebrating another milestone, noting that the Executive Director has demonstrated the same keen interest in humanity, and patriotism in affairs of the nation that separated his grandfather for commendation.

President Buhari affirms that the Zero Oil target introduced by the NEPC, with the goal of diversifying the economy by increasing the chains of valued-added exports, had impacted greatly on the economy, prompting Nigerians to also consider the global market in productions and marketing strategy.

As Mr Awolowo turns 56, the President urges more commitment and dedication to public service, assuring him that posterity will remember his sacrifices and loyalty to the nation.

President Buhari prays for strength and wisdom for the Executive Director of NEPC.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 27, 2019

