EFCC Nabs Abuja Yahoo Yahoo Boys

0
News
September 27, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

In furtherance of its ongoing national offensive against perpetrators of cybercrime Operatives of the Cybercrime Section of the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday September 24, 2019 raided the residences of suspected internet fraudsters at No 5 Arbe Saibra Dantata Estate Kubwa, Abuja.

Image result for efcc

The operation was triggered by intelligence regarding the activities of the suspects who were placed under close surveillance for weeks.

The suspects arrested are Aifuwa Aisosa, Desmond Imasuen, Usman Malik, Odiesen Ken, Odiase Emmanuel and Aifuwa Henry.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers, and a Mercedes C350.

In the same vein, the Advanced Fee Fraud section of the Abuja Zonal office on Thursday, September 26, arrested another cybercrime suspect, Mbaeri Anselm Chukwuma at David Estate, Gwarimpa. Items recovered from him include a Toyota Rav4, 2 laptops, 2 phones and a Pump Action Rifle with 2 Cartridges.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

EFCC

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.