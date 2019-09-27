FRSC Has Mandate to Train Drivers- Bisi Kazeem

The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a publication in the Punch Newspaper of Friday, 27 September 2019 titled, “FRSC has no mandate to train Driver,” which was attributed to the Chairman, Governing Councilof the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NIIT) Zaeia, Olorogun John Onojeharho. The Chairman according to the report, categorized FRSC amongst those he described as “quacks” in the training of drivers.

We wish to state unequivocally that it is the responsibility of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure that drivers, motorists, and motorcyclists are properly trained on how to operate their vehicles before they are qualified to apply for the National Drivers Lincence and that there are certified driving schools to conduct such trainings with the Corps monitoring their activities to ensure compliance to standards..

Consequently, the assumption that the Corps is not mandated by law to train drivers is totally out of place, considering that the mandate is contained in Section 10 (3)c of the FRSC Establishment Act 2007 wherein it is stated that part of the mandate of the FRSC is: “to educate Drivers, Motorists and the members of the public generally on the proper use of the highways.”

It is also important to place the term training in proper perspective as education and training are not entirely devoid of one another. Going by definition by Merriam Webster, Education is a field of study that deals mainly with the methods of teaching and learning, and it’s synonymic to training. Whereas, training means a process by which someone is taught a skill that is needed for an art, profession, or job.

Furthermore, FRSC is especially concerned with the safety on the roads which has necessitated the organization to engage in training workshops to educate fleet operators on the minimum safety standards needed to operate a fleet of commercial vehicles with 5 vehicles and above. It is also instructive to state that the Corps has the mandate to educate motorists going by the regulation quoted above.

In addition, there are driving schools that are registered to train drivers on the operation of vehicles and the proper use of roads, and these driving schools are owned by private operators. Reference could also be made to section 10 (3) o of the Establishment Acts 2007, which states that the Corps has powers to make regulations pursuance to any of the functions assigned to the Corps by or under this act. This section of the regulation gives the Corps the right to make laws that will ensure reduction of road traffic crashes to minimal level or to forestall road crashes through formulation of policies and programs

We also wish to state that FRSC has on many occasions sent its personnel on training at the NIIT Zaria, and the knowledge gained from such trainings are of added values to the overall operations of the Corps.

On this note, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi reiterates his regular stand that constructive opinions and criticisms that will aid the protection of lives and properties on the nation’s highway are always welcomed, as road safety is a collective responsibility, but the Corps owes it as a responsibility to always correct any misperception that could lead to misunderstanding by members of the public..

CC Bisi Kazeem fsi