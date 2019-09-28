24 Rehabilitated Primary Healthcare Centers Ready For Use-Gov bagudu

Saratu Bukar Gana -Kebbi State

Diverse stakeholders convened at Talakau Community in Birnin Kebbi to commission a renovated Primary Health Care Centre under a Health Development Initiative in Partnership with Kebbi State Government Funded by the European Union and implemented by Unicef.

The event was graced by His Excellency Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu the Governor of Kebbi State, Her Excellency Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Wife of the Governor Kebbi State, Emir of Gwandu, Hon Bello Yakubu, Chief of Staff, SSG, District Heads, Mr. Akuso Yahaya National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. S. Omoleke World Health Organization, Dr. Gebi IHP, Mr. Mohameden Faji UNICEF, Haj. Halima Dikko Permanent Secretary Kebbi State Ministry of Health and other distinguished guests.

Representative of the World Health Organization expressed joy with the intervention and how needs assessments were taken into consideration before the commencement of the project . Dr. Gebi commended the work of the Kebbi State Governor for aligning progressive steps in the health system to ensure continuity.

Haj. Halima Dikko Permanent Secretary with the State Ministry of Health in her message said the initiative includes capacity building, implementation and domestication of policies such as the Basic Health Care Provision Scheme.

H.E. Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu commended the efforts of the State Government adding, as a mother and Chief Health Advocate, her aim is to see Kebbi women and children in good health. Her Excellency pleaded with Community members to make maximum use of the Health Care Facility. She commended the efforts of the health caregivers for their huge effort.

His Excellency Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu appreciated the development partners for working with Kebbi State Government. In particular European Union and UNICEF for the rehabilitations.

His Excellency, congratulated the Takalau community and called on well to do members of the community to contribute to their own quota. He appreciated Her Excellency Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for the support she gives to the Health care sector in the State as well as the Primary Health Care Development Agency and other health workers for their efforts.

His Excellency Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commissioned the center and went round inspecting, interacting with staff and patients.

