Aids Foundation, CSOs want countries to meet fund commitment

AIDs Health Care Foundation (AHF), a Non-Governmental Organisation, on Thursday in Abuja, appealed to countries including, Nigerian Government to do more in fulfilling their commitments to the Global Fund.

Steve Aborisade, Advocacy and Marketing Manager, AHF Nigeria made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said AHF in collaboration with CSOs are embarking on a campaign called `Fund the Fund’.

Aborisade said Fund the Fund campaign will be aimed at reminding nations globally that the fight against HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria has not yet been won.

“This effort aligns with the nation’s reality. Nigeria is one of the biggest Global Fund Investments, while it faces significant health challenges.

“The country presently accounts for a significant proportion of the global burden of HIV and AIDS, TB and Malaria.

“Given these challenges, Nigeria indeed needs more investment in health, both from domestic and international sources.

“Hence, AHF – Nigeria is joining the rest of our Global Bureau and stakeholders in Nigeria to lend our voice, on the need for commitments to the Global Fund for its objectives to be fulfilled,’’ he said.

Aborisade said on October 16, President Emmanuel Macron would host the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment Conference in Lyon, France.

He said the Replenishment seeks to raise at least 14 billion dollars, to help save 16 million lives, avert 234 million infections and help the world get back on track to end these diseases.

He added that AHF was very proud to have played important roles in helping the Global Fund reach its previous targets.

“These are truly global efforts for AHF, under its ‘Fund the Fund’ banner meeting with the Embassies of donor governments in several countries, marching in front of Parliaments, and much more.

“We want to say a big thank you, to those nations that have pledged to the Sixth Replenishment, and those that have always given.

“We will use this opportunity to also send a note of expectation to countries yet to fulfill their commitments, including encouraging our own Government to do more,’’ Aborisade added.(NAN)