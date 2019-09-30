APC on 59th Independence

0
News
September 30, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

The All Progressives Congress felicitates with Nigerians on the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

Image result for APC



The party in a statement by it’s National Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa Onilu remember and salute the founding fathers who fought for the independence of Nigeria and members of Armed Forces, many of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and keep the country united.

The party notes that in spite of the inherited and current challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari administration has made commendable strides on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes, promoting positive values, strengthening democratic institutions and processes and achieving a respectable international standing.
 
The party admonish well meaning Nigerians to engage only in acts that would heal fault lines by promoting ethnic and religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which would engender Nigeria’s growth and development.

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.