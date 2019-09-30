APC on 59th Independence

The All Progressives Congress felicitates with Nigerians on the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary.





The party in a statement by it’s National Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa Onilu remember and salute the founding fathers who fought for the independence of Nigeria and members of Armed Forces, many of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and keep the country united.

The party notes that in spite of the inherited and current challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari administration has made commendable strides on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes, promoting positive values, strengthening democratic institutions and processes and achieving a respectable international standing.



The party admonish well meaning Nigerians to engage only in acts that would heal fault lines by promoting ethnic and religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which would engender Nigeria’s growth and development.