Gov. Fintiri Pardons 18 Prisoners to Mark Independence Day

0
Domestic, Events, News
September 30, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has approved the release of 18 prisoners serving various jail terms in the state in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independent Anniversary.

The governor said in a statement on Monday, that the action was in line with the constitution which granted him the power under prerogative of mercy.

The statement was signed by the Director-General, Media and Communications to the governor, Mr Solomon Kumangar.

“In commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independent Anniversary, Fintiri has signed an Executive Order approving the release of 18 prisoners in five different correctional facilities across Adamawa State.

“This is pursuant to the governor’s powers of Prerogative of Mercy, under section 22 (i) (d) of the Constitution,” he said.

He said that the prisoners that would be set free were selected from Yola, Numan, Ganye, Jada and Kojoli prisons.

Posted by

Hinatufe Henry Solomon is a graduate of Computer Science, specialist in ICT Support Services. Henry is also proficient in use of most online journalism tools and Social media management. He currently serve as Information Technology Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network.

Tagged with
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.