Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to Adopt UN Education for Justice

Niger State Government declared its readiness to adopt Education for Justice (E4J) Initiative tools, materials and products aimed at reinforcing the capacity of teachers and educators to build young people that will lead to change in their profession, communities and the nation.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State made the assertion while delivering a keynote address at the UNODC Doha Declaration Experts and Technical Support Groups’ meeting held at the UN side event, UN Headquarters in New York.

The event, which establishes synergies and partnership for success, is aimed at galvanizing an inclusive and comprehensive approach to promote education for Justice and assist states in the attainment of goals 4,16, and 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Governor Sani Bello noted that the momentum for the implementation and actualization of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs could be fruitless without engaging the youth to understand and act for the rule of law.

He disclosed that, in the quest to achieve the SDGs, the state had designed its master plan to primarily focus on sustainable Education, Peace and Partnership whilst also harnessing Agricultural potentials to develop Health, Energy and Economic growth.

“We believe in the objectives of E4J initiative which seeks to prevent crime and promote culture of lawfulness through education activities in our schools and which also align with our goal to promote activities that will help our youth to better understand and build resilience to crime with positive sense of identity and dignity”.

The Governor stated that, in line with the UNs 2030 Agenda, the state government has launched Solution17 of the SDGs to promote social inclusion, economic growth, environmental protection, peace and partnership in the state.

Governor Sani Bello said Niger State envisages a great synergy with the State of Qatar and the UNODC Doha Declaration in the implementation and actualization of the global programmes. The global event evaluated the progress and challenges of various states in the execution of the programme.

The UNODC Doha Declaration 2019 has been committed to four main goals: Contributing globally to integrity and accountability in the criminal Justice system; the rehabilitation and social reintegration of prisoners; the promotion of a culture of lawfulness among children and youth through sports and the integration of crime prevention, criminal Justice and rule of law related aspects into educational system.

Other Representatives including Her Excellency Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to United Nations, Alya Bint Ahmed Al Thani, His Excellency, General Abdullahi Al-Mal, Legal Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Interior State of Qatar, the CEO, Banki Moon Centre of Global Citizens, Monika Froehler and Associate Professor of John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Maria Maras made presentations on the problems confronting the over 1.8 billion youths Worldwide with over 50 percent of them under 23years of age, involved in crimes, corruption and terrorism among other vices.

They identified adequate education as the only measure to be adopted if the 2030 global goal is to be achieved.

Mrs Mary Noel Berje

Chief Press Secretary