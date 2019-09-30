Independence Day: Buhari to Address The Nation on Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday broadcast to the nation at 7 a.m. as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

This was made known in statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Monday.

The statement read in part “as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 7 a.m..

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

The broadcast will also be streamed live via www.nta.ng/live and can be watched on the NTA’s Youtube Channel, NTA News.