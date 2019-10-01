Nigeria @59: Allocate More Funds to Security -C/River Deputy Speaker

Mr Joseph Bassey, Deputy Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly, has urged the Federal Government to allocate more funding to security agencies in the country.

Bassey, who spoke in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Calabar, said the allocation of adequate resources to the agencies would check cases of insecurity in the country.

He said that such funds could be invested in modern equipment like modern tracking systems, patrol vehicles and gadgets for intelligence gathering.

According to him, Nigeria has come of age to have standard security agencies with up-to-date technological facilities in fighting crime.

“Nigeria must come to terms with the fact that our security agencies needs adequate training and exposure.

“Today, we have cases of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, militancy and others. There is less commitment because the resources are not enough.

“Some security personnel are poorly paid, they have no insurance scheme and no modern training to enhance their proficiency.

“Most policemen have been killed in the line of duty and their families are yet to be compensated. There should be adequate compensation for our security personnel,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the autonomy for the state legislature and judiciary with a view to promote checks and balances in government.

According to him, the autonomy will foster development and also give the legislature the powers to be independent and checkmate the activities of the executive.

“Every sector should be given the opportunity to be accountable to each other and their activities. People will continue to live in fear as long as the executive controls everything.

“We are not asking for the implementation of the autonomy to use it against the executive, the autonomy will only bring respect and promote what is right,” he said.

On the rule of law, Bassey called on the President to direct all executive arms of government to obey court orders.

He urged the President to promote the activities of the judiciary by allowing it to function as an independent arm of government.

“As a citizen of this nation, you must obey the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The only way we can forge ahead is when everyone recognises our constitution as a guideline.

“No society can grow when there is no rule of law. The economy and other sector will suffer because everyone will feel not protected,” he said.

He called on government at all levels to explore the agricultural sector by investing massively in it with a view to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the country.