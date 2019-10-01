NigeriaAt59:My Administration Remains Focused- Gov. Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state felicitates with Nigerlites and indeed Nigerians in commemoration of the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the Governor tasks Nigerian leaders on good governance and service delivery as a necessary prerequisite for the attainment of peace, progress and development of the country.

Governor Sani Bello notes that, as we celebrate our nation’s independence, only purposeful leadership and patriotism can bring us back to the trajectory of our founding fathers and reestablish the social trust with the people.

He acknowledges the growing insecurity in the country with greater challenge to governance but expresses confidence that the APC-led government will surmount the problem.

The Governor uses the opportunity to commiserate with the victims and families of those who lost their lives in the renewed armed banditry attacks that recently occurred in Kusherki and its adjoining communities in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

While condemning the attacks, the Governor states that the state government has fully mobilized the state security Operatives to the area assuring that they are already on the trail of the bandits. He says

more security efforts are being intensified for a comprehensive manhunt on the criminals.

Governor Sani Bello further congratulates Nigerians on the occasion and reassures residents of the state that his administration remains focused to work for the progress and development of the state and for the collective good of the people.

The Governor reiterates his call for the people to be security conscious, report any suspicious character or movement and resist any attempt by individuals or groups to cause disharmony in the state. He enjoins Politicians and political parties to play the game by the rules and shun acts capable of infringing on the right of others especially now that the Local Government elections are approaching.

Governor Sani Bello also felicitates with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of the nation’s anniversary and urges all Nigerians to support leaders that are willing to provide selfless leadership, service delivery and good governance.

Mrs. Mary Noel Berje

Chief press secretary.