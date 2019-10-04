Our Officers Visits to Abuja Hotel – Customs

The attention of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been drawn to misinformation making the rounds concerning the visit of our operatives to an Abuja Hotel to remove suspected smuggled vehicles yesterday

Our operatives, relying on intelligence that owners of some exotic cars (including bulletproof) without duty payment quickly removed their vehicles from a car mart and took the same to Frazier hotel Abuja.

On arrival at the hotel, our operatives interacted with the manager and eventually left with 4 vehicles leaving 6 behind while expecting the manager to provide the keys to the cars left behind.

However, the manager this morning gave a written undertaking to produce a Customs vehicle duty payment documents to support his claim that the vehicles were not smuggled.

We assured him of prompt release of the vehicles as soon as evidence of appropriate duty payments is presented.

Unfortunately, we woke up to mischievous misrepresentation or otherwise professional engagement with the manager that had nothing to do with the guests in the hotel.

Some even went as far as saying that the operatives went from room to room waking up guests to come out for vehicle verification. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) did not do such a thing and has no intention to start raiding hotels.

Our operatives never infringed on the rights and comfort of guests in the hotel.

While advising Nigerians to be wary of social media posts, we urge members of the public to discountenance the fabrication as NCS will continue to work in the interest of Nigerians.

JOSEPH ATTAH