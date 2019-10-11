Adamawa United, Queens Salary on First – Line Charge Says Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Wednesday revealed that his administration upon assumption of office, has made the salary of players of Adamawa United and Queens Clubs under the first-line charge.

The Governor said he did this on assumption of duty, against the previous practice of paying the players from the running account of government.

He stated this when he hosted the officials of the ministry of Youths and Sports as well as technical crew and players of Adamawa United and Adamawa Queens Clubs in the Conference Hall, Government House, Yola.

Governor Umaru Fintiri explained that the development was as a result of his keen interest to sporting activities and welfare of youths and reassured his administration’s total commitment to uplift the development of youths in the state to greater heights.

The governor expressed concern over a recent protest by players of Adamawa United, saying it was unfair to the government.

He maintained that the present administration will continue to accord priority to the progress and development of youths and sports in addition will do everything within available resources for the attainment of the objective in that regard.

Governor Umaru Fintiri used the medium to again congratulate the players of Adamawa United their recent qualification to play in the Nigeria Premier League after several years of struggles by the players.

Earlier in his remark, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youths and Sports, Malam Bashir Aliyu said the meeting was called to discussed some boring issues in the ministry with a view to proffer amicable solutions to them.

It could be recalled that Players and members of the Supporters Club of Adamawa United Football Club had on Monday taken to the streets in protest, accusing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports of not paying their allowances and of disengaging the players, accusations of which the permanent secretary denied.