EFCC, Interpol to Partner on Maritime Security

The EFCC is to collaborate with the Interpol to promote maritime security through a special project, tagged “Project AGWE.”

The project which will involve Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Togo, Ghana and Benin is aimed at ridding Nigeria and the other countries involved of economic sabotage in the maritime environment.

The disclosure was made on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the EFCC headquarter by the acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, alongside Anastasia Kirillas, Interpol’s Analyst and leader of Interpol’s delegation, that came on a working visit to the Commission.

EFCC