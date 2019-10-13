Gov Bagudu to Establish School For Continuing Education for Married Women and School Dropped outs.

Permanent secretary, Ministry for Basic Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafaatu Garba Hammani announced this at the celebration for the 2019 International Day for Girl Child into school at Government House Birnin Kebbi.

The permanent Secretary affirmed that the Government will sustain refurbishing infrastructure, teaching and learning materials to schools to ensuring condusive environment for studies.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said his administration would invest heavily in education and place premium on providing quality education to the girl child.

He added that the government in partnership with the World Bank would refurbish girl schools, saying that the administration has acquired six vehicles for distribution to girls school while more would be provided.

Other speakers include the chairman of kebbi State School Base Management Committee Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Wazirin Gwandu, Representative of HILWA Hajiya Nana Zagga, Sulawuddeen Tawakkaltu UNICEF facilitator on Girl for Girls from Bauchi, Zainab Ahmed Fakai, Nana Firdausi Musa Dandi Local Government and Deborah Patrick Ayobeni Suru Local Government commended Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu led Administration for providing Teaching and learning Materials to schools at all levels.

Pupils from Lamido Primary School Dakingari Suru Local Government presented product of their skills acquisition to the Governor who instantly removed his conventional cap and replaced it with Face cap among the items presented to him.

