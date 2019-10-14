Dr Pantami Directs Parastatals To Accept Corps Members And Train Them On Entreprenuership

ABUJA (Min of Communication Report) – The Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has directed that all Departments and Agencies under his purview, must comply with the provisions of the law regarding the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

He gave this directive after his attention was drawn to the recent number of Corps Members posted on their National Youth Service, being rejected by some Parastatals under its supervision.

The Minister explained that the NYSC scheme was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria, to inculcate the spirit of selfless service to the community, encourage and develop ties among youths and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood in all Nigerians, irrespective of cultural or social background.

He further informed that it is in pursuant of this objective that the Federal Government mandated all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to make adequate provision for Youth Corps Members to carry out their mandatory national assignment.

Dr. Ibrahim continued that the present administration is particularly mindful of the fact that the future of our great country depends on the youths and therefore, they must be equipped for the critical role that lies ahead.

To this end, the Minister of Communications initiated a policy to ensure Corps Members are equipped with adequate entrepreneurial skills at the end of their service year, to properly empower and position them as entrepreneurs, instead of job seekers.

He therefore directed with immediate effect, all Agencies and Parastatals under the supervision of his Ministry, thus;

i. Provide opportunities for an appreciable number of Youth Corps Members within their capacities in their regional and head offices annually, with adequate arrangements for their remuneration.

ii. Give special attention to graduates with ICT – related qualifications.

iii. Ensure the effective use of their time by posting them to relevant Departments/Units/Sections of the organization; and

iv. Plan and execute special ICT entrepreneurial skills, capacity building programmes for serving Corps Members.

The Minister of Communications is confident that these measures will be pivotal to the realisation of this administration’s Next Level Agenda of building a prosperous and globally competitive economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Signed

Mrs. Philomena Oshodin

DD Press Unit

Federal Ministry of Communications