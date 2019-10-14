Governor Sani Bello Congratulates Mubarak Overall Winner Of 23rd Edition Of Jibwis Annual National Qur’anic Competition

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated Master Hafeez Mubarak Abdulkareem for emerging victorious at the 23rd JIBWIS Annual National Qur’anic Recitation Competition held in Lafia, Nassarawa State.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, The Governor said the young Mubarak Abdulkareem has indeed made the state proud by becoming the overall winner of the competition.

“We are happy with your achievement, you made us proud and we are happy you did”.

Governor Sani Bello noted that the victory of Mubarak Abdulkareem will, no doubt, encourage more young Muslims to memorize the Holy Scripture.

The Governor urged religious Scholars in the state to provide comprehensive teaching of the Holy Books to the young ones in order to appreciate the reason for existence and be good citizens in the society.

He admits that intensifying holistic religious teaching will provide the spiritual cleansing, correct moral decadence and bring about progress and development of the society.

The Governor assured that the state government will continue to recognize and encourage individuals who bring honour and glory to the state.