Governor Sani Bello Congratulates Mubarak Overall Winner Of 23rd Edition Of Jibwis Annual National Qur’anic Competition

0
News
October 14, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated Master Hafeez Mubarak Abdulkareem for emerging victorious at the 23rd JIBWIS Annual National Qur’anic Recitation Competition held in Lafia, Nassarawa State.

Image may contain: 1 person, standing

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, The Governor said the young Mubarak Abdulkareem has indeed made the state proud by becoming the overall winner of the competition.

“We are happy with your achievement, you made us proud and we are happy you did”.

Governor Sani Bello noted that the victory of Mubarak Abdulkareem will, no doubt, encourage more young Muslims to memorize the Holy Scripture.

The Governor urged religious Scholars in the state to provide comprehensive teaching of the Holy Books to the young ones in order to appreciate the reason for existence and be good citizens in the society.

He admits that intensifying holistic religious teaching will provide the spiritual cleansing, correct moral decadence and bring about progress and development of the society.

The Governor assured that the state government will continue to recognize and encourage individuals who bring honour and glory to the state.

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.