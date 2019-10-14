Shocking Discovery, Number of Arrest after EFFC Storms Yahoo Boys Party

EFCC Storms ‘Yahoo-boys’ Party in Osogbo, Arrests 94 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

Operatives of the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday, October 14, 2019, raided a Osogbo-based nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

The raid led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’, the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of the Osun State capital.

The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13, during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.

A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.

The confirmation, therefore, led to the mega raid effected this morning.

The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.