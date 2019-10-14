UAE Establishes 300MW Renewable Energy Power Plant In Lagos

ABUJA (Min of Power Report) – A 300MW renewable energy power plant has been established and ready to generate power in Lagos.

This was revealed when the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, in his Office on Tuesday, 8th September, 2019.

While speaking during the visit, Mamman reiterated government’s openness to genuine investors especially in the Power Sector.

He assured that the Ministry would collaborate with the United Arab Emirates in its areas of investments in Nigeria.

While speaking, the Ambassador revealed that the power project is part of the United Arab Emirates’ investment activities in Nigeria, therefore, the 300MW power plant which has the capacity for expansion within a few months to about 1,000mw is ready for take-off in Lagos, to supplement the National grid.

Al Taffaq explained that the company had concluded all agreements with Shell Petroleum Development Company for the supply of gas to the plant, he however requested the assistance of the Minister in securing a generation license and tariff, from the Lagos State Government.

The Ambassador also informed the Minister of the interest of the United Arab Emirates to invest in electricity transmission and distribution network across Nigeria.

Etore Thomas

Head Press & Public Relations